Biden Tells Trump The Debate Should Be Canceled If He Still Has COVID

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he doesn’t believe a second presidential debate should take place as long as Donald Trump is infected with COVID-19.

“I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said, according to CNN. “I think we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it’s a very serious problem.”

Biden continued, “So I’ll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do – if and when he shows up for debate.”

Once again, Biden is letting the science dictate his decision-making, which is something this president has failed to do in the midst of a raging and deadly pandemic.

It’s largely the reason why Trump and a growing number of White House and campaign officials – most recently Stephen Miller – have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Biden and his campaign have run a campaign that is consistent with CDC guidelines to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

Trump shouldn’t be allowed to infect his potential successor

With the polls increasingly showing that Joe Biden could be on the verge of becoming the next president of the United States, it’s important to ensure his safety ahead of the November election.

Donald Trump may want to attend another debate – whether or not he’s still infected with the virus – but he shouldn’t be allowed to infect a man who could very likely be his successor.

As PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones pointed out on Tuesday, “Joe Biden is more important to the health and national security of this nation than the president right now.”

If Donald Trump remains positive for COVID-19 – or if he continues to hide the details of his health status – then Joe Biden shouldn’t be anywhere near him.

