Dr. Oz Goes on Fox to Defend Trump’s Decision to Leave Walter Reed

Dr. Mehment Oz, often criticized for promoting alternative medicine and pseudoscience, appeared on “Fox and Friends” to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center despite testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Do you agree that he [President Trump] should have been released and able to go back to the White House?” asked “Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“I do agree, and again, he wasn’t discharged [to] home, he was discharged to the White House,” Dr. Oz said. “I’ve been speaking to past White House physicians and they all say the same thing: That the White House is so well-equipped you can do just about anything. He’ll get a fifth dose of Remdesovir, which is a drug that blocks the replication of the virus inside your cells. He could get anything else there he would require as well.”

“The most important factor they’re watching out for is his oxygen level…,” he continued. “Although he’s not out of the woods, I’m going to emphasize that again, the window [of the virus] is a five to ten-day period. He could always go back if he needs to and they can do just about anything that’s required there anyway, at the White House.

You can watch the interview below.

On Fox & Friends, Dr. Oz agrees with everybody that it's totally fine and responsible to send covid patient Trump back to the White House. Still no word about protecting the people who work in the White House from catching Trump's infection. pic.twitter.com/bBhKCvipMd — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 6, 2020

Trump urged Americans to “learn to live with Covid” in an early morning tweet.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country?” he wrote. “No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Trump has been harshly criticized after he tested positive for the coronavirus following months of downplaying the pandemic and refusing to wear a mask.

Numerous members of the President’s inner circle, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have tested positive for the virus.