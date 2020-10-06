Biden Lifts Up A Nation In Gettysburg While Trump Spreads COVID

Advertisements

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivered a presidential speech of hope and unity in Gettysburg, while Trump spread COVID in the White House.

Former vice president Biden promised to be a president for all Americans:

Biden paints a stark contrast with Trump by saying that he will be a president for all Americans during his speech in Gettysburg. pic.twitter.com/XUHdHzik8y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 6, 2020

Biden said, “I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work with Democrats and Republicans. I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do. That is the job of a president. The duty to care for everyone.”

Joe Biden also spoke about being a president who raises hope and appeals to the best in people:

Biden says he will be a president who raises hope and appeals to the best in people. pic.twitter.com/UA9kZfDehM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 6, 2020

Former VP Biden said, “As president, I will raise hope, not fear, peace, not violence, generosity, not greed, and light, not darkness. I’ll be a president who appeals to the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be a president who pushes toward the future, not one who clings to the past. I’m ready to fight for you and for our nation every day without exception, without reservation. And with a full and devoted heart. ”

In contrast, Donald Trump is spending his time walking away from pandemic relief negotiations, tweeting, and spreading the coronavirus in the White House, the Capitol, and to the military.

Joe Biden is offering America a better and brighter future. Biden is offering more than a return to normal. He is saying that we can do better than the pre-Trump normal. Joe Biden wants to build a stronger and more unified America, and he is offering the nation exactly what it needs.

