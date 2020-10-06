Michelle Obama Urges Americans to Vote for Biden “Like Your Lives Depend on It”

Advertisements

Michelle Obama is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden “like your lives depend on it” as part of a new video message in which she praises Biden and admonishes President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you’re a parent like me, you’re feeling the consequences of this president’s failure to take this pandemic seriously… from his constant downplaying of the importance of masks and social distancing… to his relentless pressure on schools to open without offering a clear plan or meaningful support to keep students and teachers safe,” she said, noting that Trump is trying to “gaslight the American people by acting like this pandemic is not a real threat.”

Speaking about Biden, Obama praised him for having “lived his life guided by values and principles that mirror ones that most Americans can recognize.”

Advertisements

“I know Joe,” she said. “He’s a good man who understands the struggles of everyday folks.”

The video, entitled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Argument,” was uploaded to YouTube earlier this morning.

You can watch the video below.