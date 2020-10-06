Nancy Pelosi Suggests Trump’s COVID Medication Has Pushed Him Fully Off His Rocker

Advertisements

With Donald Trump officially back at the White House and supposedly quarantined, he appeared to spend much of his day on Twitter crashing the markets and whining about his political woes.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier, Trump tweeted that he was ending stimulus negotiations that could have helped millions of struggling Americans and boosted the economy before the election.

The president suddenly killing the stimulus talks makes very little sense from both a policy and political standpoint, but it’s also even more bizarre given the fact that Trump said just three days ago that the American people “want and need stimulus.”

OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Shortly after Trump said he was ending negotiations on Monday, CNN reporter Manu Raju wrote on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now openly wondering whether Trump’s COVID medications are clouding his judgement and impacting his behavior.

On a Democratic call, reacting to the President abruptly breaking off stimulus talks, Speaker Pelosi questioned whether Trump taking a steroid was impacting his thinking, according to two people on the call. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 6, 2020

The particular drug that could be affecting Trump’s mental state the most is dexamethasone, the steroid that he’s taking as part of his COVID-19 treatment.

As The New York Times points out, “Steroids may … give a false impression of the patient’s state. The drugs are also known to affect mood, causing euphoria or a general happiness. Steroids can also disrupt sleep, leading to insomnia, irritability or depression.”

The president clearly isn’t well – physically or mentally

Donald Trump’s dramatic and now-infamous arrival at the White House on Monday night was proof enough that he is still unwell and struggling to breathe following his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization.

But his Twitter behavior over the past couple of days further indicates Trump isn’t just physically struggling. He is also more mentally unstable than usual. It’s gotten so bad that even his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., believes an intervention might be necessary.

Given his current state, Donald Trump shouldn’t be anywhere near the levers of power.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter