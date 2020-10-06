Susan Collins: Donald Trump’s Stimulus Decision is a “Huge Mistake”

Advertisements

Earlier today, it was revealed that Donald Trump wanted to wait on passing a coronavirus relief bill until after the election occurs. The president would like to concentrate on his Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for right now.

The decision will likely seriously imperil Trump’s re-election bid. But he’s not in it alone. The stimulus punt is also likely to hurt a number of Republican congresspeople and senators who share the ballot with him.

Susan Collins may be the most affected of all the incumbent lawmakers. She is one of two GOP senators who have said that she won’t vote to confirm Coney Barrett in an election year.

The long-serving senator said in a statment, “Waiting until after the election to reach an agreement on the next Covid-19 relief package is a huge mistake. I have already been in touch with the Secretary of the Treasury, one of the chief negotiators, and with several of my Senate colleagues.”

I would pay to see the look on the faces of every Republican Senator running for re-election right now. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 6, 2020

Of course, Republicans in the senate don’t necessarily have to listen to the president’s commands. And Collins isn’t alone in being vulnerable. Lawmakers like Joni Ernst, Thom Tillis, Cory Gardner, John Cornyn, Steve Daines and even Lindsey Graham were likely dismayed by Trump’s announcement.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped into Trump and all of his GOP enablers on Tueday. She said in a statement, “President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress.”