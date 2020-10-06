The Trump Virus Caravan Keeps Growing As White House Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive

Advertisements

Donald Trump’s virus caravan got even bigger on Tuesday as senior White House adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

As MSNBC’s Ari Melber reported, Miller is now the 18th member of the White House or Trump campaign to test positive for the virus.

Given how quickly this situation is unfolding, Miller is unlikely to be the last person in Trump’s orbit to become infected with the disease.

Advertisements

Video:

NEW: Trump adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected White House and Trump campaign officials to 18. pic.twitter.com/9csfFGiaEl — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 6, 2020

Melber reported:

Breaking news: Trump adviser Stephen Miller has just now tested positive for coronavirus. He is in quarantine. This is a developing story because he is now the 18th person who works in the Trump White House or campaign to test positive. Miller also married to the aide to the vice president, Katie Miller. She contracted the virus earlier this year.

Stephen Miller’s wife has tried to block COVID safety measures for the VP debate

As Stephen Miller tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, his wife Katie Miller – currently serving as an aide to Vice President Mike Pence – has been trying to block safety precautions for this week’s vice presidential debate in Utah.

According to Politico, Mike Pence’s team opposed a measure to add a plexiglass barrier between Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“If Sen. Harris wants to use a fortress around herself, have at it,” Katie Miller said, according to the report.

With the virus now coursing through the Trump White House and reelection campaign, one would think that they’d begin to take it more seriously. In fact, just the opposite has happened.

As long as the White House refuses to treat this virus as the deadly threat that it is, the Trump administration will continue to see more of its staff test positive.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter