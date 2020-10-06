Trump Just Doomed Himself By Rejecting Pandemic Stimulus Deal

Advertisements

Trump rejected and took responsibility for rejecting a pandemic stimulus deal that would have helped millions of people before the election.

Trump tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…@senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump just rejected a stimulus deal that would help people and give him an accomplishment that he could take credit for, less than a month before the election.

The economy is not doing well. It is slowing down with unemployment at 7.9%, and experts warning that without an infusion of stimulus money to those in need things will get much worse. Trump is trying blackmail America into giving him a second term by holding stimulus money hostage.

However, Democrats, if they keep the House and win the Senate and the presidency, will pass a real stimulus that will jumpstart the economy.

The Dow immediately dropped 300 points after Trump made his announcement.

Trump just shot himself in the foot, and if he wasn’t doomed already, has taken another step toward sealing his defeat in November.

