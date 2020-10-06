Trump Lashes Out At The FDA For Not Rushing A Coronavirus Vaccine In Time To Save His Campaign

Advertisements

Donald Trump, confined to the White House after his COVID-19 infection, lashed out at the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday night for not rushing through a vaccine to save his struggling reelection campaign.

“New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day,” Trump whined. “Just another political hit job!”

Trump’s tantrum came after the FDA announced new guidelines on Tuesday that will make it difficult to have a vaccine ready in time for the Nov. 3 election.

According to NBC News, “The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will need to follow tens of thousands of study participants for at least two months to look for any possible safety issues before the agency would consider authorization.”

It’s a smart move to ensure the safety of a possible vaccine, but it apparently doesn’t fit Trump’s pre-election timeline.

Trump can’t be trusted to deliver a safe coronavirus vaccine

While all Americans want to see a vaccine developed for COVID-19, Donald Trump has shown that he can’t be trusted to deliver it.

Time and again, he has demonstrated that his only focus is pushing out a vaccine as quickly as possible, regardless of whether it is safe and effective.

It’s no wonder a recent poll found that 70 percent of Americans want nothing to do with any coronavirus vaccine that comes out of the Trump administration.

On Tuesday night, Donald Trump all but admitted he wants the FDA to put his failing reelection campaign ahead of public health.

