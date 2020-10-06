Trump Loses it After New Pennsylvania Poll Shows Him Down 12%

Advertisements

If Donald Trump is going to hold onto the White House in 2020, there are a few states that he can’t afford to lose. While he captured Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016, polls show Joe Biden with a controlling lead in both states.

So, barring a Biden landslide, Trump would have to win in Pennsylvania or Florida. Regardless of the election or the candidates, Florida can always go one way or the other. But Pennsylvania polling has been very bad for Trump and is now nearing Michigan or Wisconsin numbers.

The poll that seems to have set the president off today is the Monmouth University Poll of Pennsylvania. Back in August, the numbers were close with Trump only trailing by 4%. Today’s poll, however, had Trump trailing Joe Biden by 12%.

Trump took to Twitter writing, “How does Biden lead in Pennsylvania Polls when he is against Fracking (JOBS!), 2nd Amendment and Religion? Fake Polls. I will win Pennsylvania!”

Of course, all of the 3 statements Donald Trump wrote here are untrue. Biden has never gone on the record as being against fracking. He said during a September town hall, “But there’s no rationale to eliminate right now fracking.”

While Biden supports new gun control measures, he is also not trying to strip the 2nd Amendment.

And then comes to criticism of Biden being against religion. While Trump is known to be completely un-religious, that is not the case with the former vice president. Biden is a devout Catholic who regularly attends Sunday church services.