Trump Urges Americans to “Learn to Live wth Covid” and Compares It to the Flu

President Donald Trump urged Americans to “learn to live with Covid” in an early morning tweet. The message comes just a day after he was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country?” he wrote. “No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Trump has been harshly criticized after he tested positive for the coronavirus following months of downplaying the pandemic and refusing to wear a mask.

The White House was also criticized for providing conflicting messages about the President’s health. Trump’s behavior on Twitter yesterday morning––he tweeted multiple times while reportedly experiencing side-effects of the drug Dexamethasone––reignited concerns that he is incapacitated and that the 25th Amendment would need to be invoked.

The drug is used to “suppresses the immune system to prevent the release of substances that can trigger inflammation,” according to Newsweek. “Some of the more common side effects can affect a patient’s mental state, such as aggression, agitation, anxiety, irritability, depression, changes to mood, and nervousness. Trouble thinking, speaking or walking can also occur. “

The President was also rebuked for leaving his hospital bed to greet supporters, exposing members of his staff.