Trump Warns His Supporters To Vote After Biden Pledges to Protect Roe v. Wade

Advertisements

President Donald Trump, whose testing positive for coronavirus has dominated the headlines over the last week, sought to bring attention back to a possible Supreme Court battle between Democrats and Republicans after his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, said he would advance legislation to protect Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that permits women to have abortions if they choose.

“Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court,” Trump wrote. “This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE!”

Wow. Joe Biden just took a more Liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court. This is what the Dems will do. Remember as they try changing positions before elections end. GET OUT AND VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Advertisements

The President also lied, suggesting Biden and his fellow Democrats have advocated for “late term abortion, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution.”

Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

That’s not what Biden said at all. Speaking at an NBC News town hall last night, Biden said he would work to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law should a more conservative Supreme Court successfully overturn the decision.

“We don’t know exactly what [Amy Coney Barrett] will do, although the expectation is that she may very well move to overrule Roe,” Biden said. “The only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation making Roe the law of the land. That’s what I would do.”

Roe v. Wade must remain the law of the land. pic.twitter.com/1Gq6Ncc2IK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020

“While much of the focus among Democratic voters has been on winning back the White House in November, it’s also critical that the Senate turns blue as well,” writes PoliticusUSA’s Sean Colarossi. “That would give Democrats the opportunity to safeguard some of the protections that currently hang in the balance because of a right-wing Supreme Court – from abortion rights to voting rights to the Affordable Care Act. If Joe Biden wins, he may very well inherit a Supreme Court with three Trump-appointed justices. If that’s the case, he’ll need a Democratic Congress to protect the American people.”