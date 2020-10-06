Administration Officials Call The White House A Cesspool Of COVID

Advertisements

White House staff are saying that it was insane for Trump to leave the hospital, and are calling the White House a cesspool of COVID.

Axios quoted administration officials as saying:

“It’s insane that he would return to the White House and jeopardize his staff’s health when we are still learning of new cases among senior staff. This place is a cesspool.”

“He was so concerned with preventing embarrassing stories that he exposed thousands of his own staff and supporters to a deadly virus. He has kept us in the dark, and now our spouses and kids have to pay the price. It’s just selfish.”

His messaging that no one should worry about the coronavirus isn’t winning over voters. Pennsylvania voters don’t trust Trump to lead on COVID, and his reckless handling of the White House outbreak is proving them to be correct.

Trump caused the coronavirus outbreak in the White House by mocking those who wore masks, not following guidelines on gatherings, and creating a culture where science was ignored to please the boss. There are hundreds of non-political innocent employees who work in the White House each day as support staff.

Donald Trump has endangered the lives of thousands of people with the White House coronavirus outbreak. It is a political stunt that backfired and may have cost Trump any chance of winning reelection.

