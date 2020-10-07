Biden Campaign Will Resume Running Negative Ads Against Donald Trump

Advertisements

When Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and subsequently sent to Walter Reed Hospital, no one knew quite how to react. There were a number of possibilities on the table, including the possibility that the president could die of the illness.

Not surprisingly, Joe Biden and his campaign decided to treat the matter with empathy and concern. Almost immediately, the Democrats announced that they would be pulling negative ads against Trump for a period of 14 days.

But Donald Trump has not been your average COVID-19 sufferer. And the Trump campaign was pretty clear that they did not plan on removing any of their negative ads.

Still Joe Biden wrote on Twitter, “This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation.”

And now that Trump is back to working in the Oval Office, despite the fact that he is still highly contagious with a deadly virus, the Biden campaign has decided that they will go back on the attack.

Spokesman Michael Gwin explained the decision:

“Our campaign has always been about making the positive case for Joe Biden, but there’s a stark contrast between Vice President Biden and Donald Trump and their visions for our country. We’re going to continue to make a full-throated case for Vice President Biden and we will forcefully correct the record when Trump attacks and lies.”

