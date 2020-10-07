Kamala Harris Is Humiliating Mike Pence At VP Debate

Advertisements

Pence is anchored to Trump’s talking point lies as Kamala Harris is humiliating him at the vice presidential debate.

Harris unloaded on Pence on the trade war and jobs:

Let’s talk about jobs. The vice president earlier referred to it as part of what he thinks is an accomplishment, the president’s trade war with China. You lost that trade war. You lost it. What ended up happening is because of a so-called trade war with China, America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs.

Farmers have experienced bankruptcy because of it. We are in a manufacturing recession because of it. And when we look at where this administration has been, there are estimates that by the end of the term of this administration, they will have lost more jobs than almost any other presidential administration — And the American people know what I’m talking about. You know — I think about 20-year-olds. You know, we have a 20-year-old, 20-something-year-old, who are coming out of high school and college right now, and you’re wondering is there going to be a job there for me.

We’re looking at people who are trying to figure out how they’re going to pay rent by the end of the month. Almost half of the American renters are worried about whether they’re going to be able to pay rent by the end of the month. This is where the economy is in America right now, and it is because of the catastrophe and the failure of leadership of this administration.

Video:

Kamala Harris just took control of the #VPDebate and called out Trump and Pence for riding on Obama and Biden's economic coattails. pic.twitter.com/Fo2sgBONXg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 8, 2020



Pence is equal to Trump in the ability to lie to the American people. It is telling that Pence can’t address any of the failures of the Trump administration. Pence is taking it to a new low and being humiliated by Sen. Harris. At each opportunity, Kamala Harris is telling the American people the truth that they already know, as Mike Pence is watching his political career evaporate in real-time.

