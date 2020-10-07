Kamala Harris Obliterates Pence And Basically Calls Him A Liar At VP Debate

Advertisements

Sen. Kamala Harris took out Mike Pence at the VP debate and told the American people that Pence and Trump lied to them.

Harris said:



Let’s talk about respecting the American people. You respect the American people when you tell them the truth. You respect the American people when you have the courage…to be a leader speaking of those things that you may not want people to hear but they need to hear so they can protect themselves. But this administration stood on information that if you had as a parent if you had as a worker knowing you didn’t have enough money saved up and now you’re standing in a food line because of the ineptitude of an administration that was unwilling to speak the truth to the American people.

So let’s talk about caring about the American people. The American people have had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration. It is asking too much of the people —

Video:

Kamala Harris basically calls Pence a liar on the coronavirus at the #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/HXvORXHbOM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence is repeating Trump talking points and avoiding questions. Pence didn’t get 20 minutes into the debate before he began fearmongering about the Green New Deal and a government takeover of healthcare.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans are dead, and Kamala Harris is holding Mike Pence who ked the coronavirus task force, accountable.

