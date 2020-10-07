Trump Accuses Democrats of Orchestrating “Coup” and Spying on His Campaign

Advertisements

President Donald Trump has tweeted or retweeted content more than 40 times this morning, much of it propagating conspiracy theories about the Obama administration and the Russia investigation.

Earlier this morning, the President accused Democrats of orchestrating a “coup” and suggested they spied on his campaign. He posted his message in all caps.

“NOW THAT THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS GOT CAUGHT COLD IN THE (NON) FRIENDLY TRANSFER OF GOVERNMENT, IN FACT, THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN AND WENT FOR A COUP, WE ARE ENTITLED TO ASK THE VOTERS FOR FOUR MORE YEARS. PLEASE REMEMBER THIS WHEN YOU VOTE!” he wrote.

The President has spoken about “Obamagate” over the last six months, claiming that Obama and his administration tried to frame him and damage his presidency. This theory alleges that the entire Russia investigation is a hoax and was soon picked up by conspiracy theorists who’ve claimed that there’s a “deep state” of government officials working against Trump to oust him from power.

Each time the President speaks about this, it appears to be an attempt to shift public opinion away from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday he received significant criticism for halting stimulus negotiations that would have hopefully provided Americans with long-awaited financial relief in the wake of the largest economic crisis the United States has ever faced.

He soon reversed course, however, and earlier this morning he tweeted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that she should approve a round of stimulus checks for him to sign, a move critics have decried as a transparent attempt to buy votes in the absence of an adequate stimulus package.