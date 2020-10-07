Trump Is Too Broke To Match Joe Biden’s Ads In Texas

2.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The Trump campaign is so broke that they can’t afford to match Joe Biden’s $6.2 million in ad spending in the state of Texas.

Politico reported, “In a move that would have been far-fetched even a few months ago, Joe Biden is set to spend $6.2 million on ads in the state over the next month — attempting to put the state in play for the first time in decades. The latest polling averages show President Donald Trump leading by only 2 to 3 points in Texas, and Biden’s push there illustrates both how much the state has changed and how much the political environment is tilting against Trump less than a month from the Election Day. Perhaps even more astounding: Trump doesn’t have the money to counter the cash-flush Biden on TV.”

The Trump campaign has blown through nearly a billion dollars in fundraising, and they cash strapped heading into the last four weeks of the campaign. Republicans grew worried in August when the Trump campaign canceled their reserved television advertising time in swing states.

Biden is bombarding Trump with ads. His campaign is pushing into states like Ohio, Iowa, and Texas, while outspending Trump in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The billions of dollars in free press coverage that Trump got in 2016 has vanished, and the president is so angry about it that he declared the press the real opposition party in America.

Trump’s first debate was a disaster. Biden’s lead is growing in the polls. Trump doesn’t have the money to compete with Joe Biden. He is rage tweeting all day while still contagious with COVID.

The whole house of cards has come tumbling down, and it so bad that Trump can’t match Biden’s spending in Texas.

