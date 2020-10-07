Trump Evokes Images of Nazi-Era Germany: I’m “The Only Thing in the Radical Left’s Way”

Advertisements

After actor and noted conspiracy theorist James Woods suggested that New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio is an “anti-Semite.” DeBlasio’s administration recently suggested imposing new restrictions on neighborhoods with rising COVID-19 cases. Among them is the neighborhood of Borough Park, home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities outside Israel. The neighborhood was the scene of impassioned demonstrations against the restrictions, which require individuals to wear masks and social distance to curb the spread of the virus.

Boro Park uprising against @andrewcuomo @nycmayor has begun. People starting fires in the street. So not normal. pic.twitter.com/AB5BpfeyvF — NYCPHOTOG (@nycphotog) October 7, 2020

New York City police officers were on the scene and attempted to disperse gatherers.

Advertisements

“‘Rounding up the Jews’ is an optic that I would never have expected to see in my American lifetime,” Woods wrote.

“Rounding up the Jews” is an optic that I would never have expected to see in my American lifetime. DeBlasio is a criminal. No wonder he changed his name from Wilhelm. He is an anti-Semite thug piece of shit. https://t.co/15cxKSAoOR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 6, 2020

President Donald Trump soon responded.

“Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of?” he wrote, alluding to the forced relocation of Jews to crowded ghettos in Nazi-era Germany. “I am the only thing in the Radical Left’s way! VOTE.”

Wow, what does this grim picture remind you of? I am the only thing in the Radical Left’s way! VOTE https://t.co/gnlvm4swFv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a new tiered system of restrictions hours before the protest took place. Cuomo’s announcement was in response to De Blasio’s plan targeting nine NYC ZIP codes.