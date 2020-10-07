Trump Spends Morning Sharing Conspiracy Theories About Obama

Advertisements

President Donald Trump, who is back in the White House and reportedly suffering side-effects from a steroid used to treat coronavirus patients after testing positive for the virus last week, spent his morning conspiracy theories about his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Trump’s tweets revived conspiracy theories about the nature of the Russia investigation, namely that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign, and that Hillary Clinton backed the Obama administration’s attempts to make it appear as if Trump had colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Advertisements

A sampling of the President’s retweets is included below. The rest can be found on his Twitter feed.

The President has spoken about “Obamagate” over the last six months, claiming that Obama and his administration tried to frame him and damage his presidency. This theory alleges that the entire Russia investigation is a hoax and was soon picked up by conspiracy theorists who’ve claimed that there’s a “deep state” of government officials working against Trump to oust him from power.

Each time the President speaks about this, it appears to be an attempt to shift public opinion away from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday he received significant criticism for halting stimulus negotiations that would have hopefully provided Americans with long-awaited financial relief in the wake of the largest economic crisis the United States has ever faced.

He soon reversed course, however, and earlier this morning he tweeted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that she should approve a round of stimulus checks for him to sign, a move critics have decried as a transparent attempt to buy votes in the absence of an adequate stimulus package.