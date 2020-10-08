Trump Blew It As Debate Converted Into National TV Biden Town Hall

Advertisements

Donald Trump dropped out of the second presidential debate, so Joe Biden will a network TV town hall in primetime to replace the debate.

ABC announced:

NEW: ABC News will host a town hall with @JoeBiden moderated by @GStephanopoulos on October 15th. The primetime event will take place in Philadelphia where the former vice president will answer questions from voters. pic.twitter.com/Osrva3Wo8W — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 8, 2020

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that that they would be doing a town hall and taking questions from voters, “Donald Trump doesn’t make the debate schedule; the Debate Commission does. We accepted the three dates — Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22 — in June. Trump chose today to pull out of the October 15th debate. Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and pick new dates of his choosing. We look forward to participating in the final debate, scheduled for October 22, which already is tied for the latest debate date in 40 years. Donald Trump can show up, or he can decline again. That’s his choice.”

If Trump thought that he would play hardball with the Commission on Presidential Debates and force them to hold an in-person debate, he was wrong. Trump dropped out of the debate. Joe Biden now has a nationally televised network TV town hall where he will take questions from voters, and Trump will be holding a super spreader rally that will only be covered live by Fox News and C-SPAN.

Trump is badly losing the election. He needed the presidential debates, but instead, it will Joe Biden on stage by himself taking questions from the American people, as Trump moves closer to irrelevance.

