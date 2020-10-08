Don Jr. Holds Packed Indoor Superspreader Rally As His Sick Dad Quarantines In The White House

Advertisements

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president of the United States, held a packed, indoor superspreader rally in Florida this week, according to The Recount.

Donald Trump Jr. is holding a packed indoor event in Florida. pic.twitter.com/F4PpuML9j6 — The Recount (@therecount) October 8, 2020

As The Daily Beast pointed out, “Photos from the Wednesday event showed attendees shoulder-to-shoulder in a small venue, disregarding CDC guidelines that advise social distancing and mask wearing.”

Advertisements

The report noted that Trump Jr. “was scheduled to hold another campaign rally in Tampa on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, his dad is sick and the White House is a hot spot

As Donald Trump Jr. holds superspreader campaign rallies in Florida, a state with a particularly vulnerable population, his dad is sick and the White House is a COVID hot pot.

Since the president’s dramatic return to the White House this week, he hasn’t shown his face in public other than a handful of proof-of-life videos. Those videos, combined with his increasingly unhinged tweets and his Thursday morning telephone interview, have only raised more concerns about Trump’s physical and mental wellbeing.

At the same time, the White House has turned into one of the biggest coronavirus hot spots in the country. As ABC News reported, citing an internal government memo, at least 34 people connected to the White House have tested positive for the virus.

None of that matters to the Trump family, however.

In addition to Trump Jr.’s superspreader events in Florida, the infected president announced on Thursday that he would be pulling out of the second presidential debate and instead holding his own campaign rally.

Donald Trump may have contracted COVID-19, but he, his family and his campaign still aren’t taking it seriously.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter