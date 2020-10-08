Trump Calls Kamala Harris A Monster As He Burns The GOP To The Ground

2.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump called Kamala Harris a monster twice on Thursday morning, as he claimed that Biden won’t last two months as president.

Trump said, “The radical left controls Biden. Biden won’t be president for two months…He’s not mentally capable of being president. You know that everybody knows that. Everybody that knows him. He can’t be president and this monster that was on stage with Mike Pence who destroyed her last night by the way., but this monster, She says no, no there won’t be fracking. Everything she said was a lie.”

Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "this monster" pic.twitter.com/hcnUpV8PBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Post-debate polling found Kamala Harris winning the debate by more than 30 points with women, and even men thought that the California Senator won.

Any gains that Mike Pence might have made for the campaign at the debate were immediately destroyed by Trump, who is determined to make sure that every single woman and supporter of women do not vote for a Republican candidate in the 2020 election.

