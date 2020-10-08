Trump Loses It After Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Going To Bring Up 25th Amendment

Advertisements

Trump lost it after Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she is going to bring up invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from power.

Pelosi said at her press conference:

.@SpeakerPelosi: "Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow. We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." Full video here: https://t.co/5q4HIglmaZ pic.twitter.com/8Jeim87yJM — CSPAN (@cspan) October 8, 2020

Trump responded:

Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing! https://t.co/7vE0Jvq0dM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Trump’s response to the fact that he appears to be mentally compromised and unable to carry out his duties is to say, “I’m not crazy. You’re crazy.”

The White House has once again on Thursday refused to tell reporters when Trump’s last negative COVID test was, which suggests that Trump still hasn’t tested negative. Even Trump’s own son thinks that it is 25th Amendment time because his father is acting crazy.

Speaker Pelosi is correct. The Republican Party won’t do it, so Democrats have to protect the country. Trump is getting crazier by the day, and it will be up to Democrats to push for the nation to be saved from the COVID ravaged president.

