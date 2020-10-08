Trump Calls Kamala Harris “This Monster” During Fox Interview

Advertisements

President Trump called in to “Fox and Friends” for an interview this morning, during which he referred to Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as “this monster” and criticized statements she made about fracking and climate change during last night’s vice presidential debate.

“This monster who was on stage with [Vice President] Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night by the way, this monster, she says, ‘No, no, there won’t be fracking, there won’t be this,’ everything she said is a lie,” he told host Maria Bartiromo.

“Take a look at the manifesto,” he said, referencing the Green New Deal, a package of legislation aimed at addressing climate change and inequality. “They agreed to that with Bernie Sanders and AOC [Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez]. ‘AOC plus three,’ I call it, and all the killers. They agreed to it. In fact, AOC is having a fit this morning because they’ve disavowed it. They agreed to the manifesto: Open borders, crime pouring into our country. They want to have thousands of people that are murderers, rapists just pour into our country. They could be very sick people. Our borders are sealed right now, except if you come in legally.

You can watch the interview below.

On Fox & Friends, Trump calls Kamala Harris "this monster" and begins ranting lies about "the manifesto" with "AOC plus 3, all the killers" letting murderers and rapists into the country. pic.twitter.com/MGordbWeoE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 8, 2020

“Now, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in the Paris climate Accord they’d impose the Green New Deal, which would crush American energy, would increase the energy costs of American families in their homes, and literally would crush American jobs,” Pence said last night. “The both of you repeatedly committed to abolishing fossil fuel and banning of fracking.”

“I will repeat, and the American people know that Joe Biden will not ban fracking, That is a fact. That is a fact,” Harris said, pointing to Biden’s commitment to a transition to clean energy.

Harris did endorse the Green New Deal during the Democratic primary. The Green New Deal a “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face,” according to Biden’s climate plan.