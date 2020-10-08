Trump Throws A Tantrum And Drops Out Of Second Presidential Debate

Advertisements

Trump threw a tantrum and said that he refused to waste his time by participating in the second presidential debate.

Trump in an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, “I’m not going to participate in a virtual debate….I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer, and it’s ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want. I have a host who I always thought was a nice guy, but he came out as a never Trumper.”

Video:

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate" — Trump, on with Maria Bartiromo, begins his first post-coronavirus interview by saying he's pulling out of the second debate. (He sounds a little hoarse.) pic.twitter.com/R43JSszfll — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

Advertisements

Trump is dropping out of the debate because he refuses to acknowledge that he might still be contagious. He admitted the structural reason for dropping out, which that he doesn’t want the moderators to have the ability to enforce the debate rules.

The President also continues to claim that he won the first debate when his poll numbers, both at the state and national levels have dropped substantially after his debate performance.

Trump refused to participate in a debate that would ensure participants’ safety, the audience in the room, and the moderator. Every decision that Donald Trump makes sends the message to voters that he doesn’t care about protecting others’ health.

Donald Trump has made another disastrous decision that will cost him votes on Election Day.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook