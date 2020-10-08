Trump Says Donald Trump Jr. “Wouldn’t Stand a Chance” Running for NYC Mayor

Advertisements

President Donald Trump said his son Donald Trump Jr. “wouldn’t stand a chance” running for mayor of New York City.

“I hope not because he couldn’t win as a Republican, he wouldn’t have a chance,” he said, suggesting that the city had been “destroyed” after being run by Democrats.

The solution, he suggested, would be “to find a young version of Rudy Giuliani” to be mayor.

Last month, Giuliani, who served as mayor from 1993 to 2001, unveiled a two-year plan that he and Republican leaders believe would revive the economy and bring more Republicans into office. Giuliani also had harsh words for current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“So I say to the people of New York, you got to sit back and say to yourself, ‘We’ve made a big mistake when we voted for him twice, when we didn’t show up to vote — because very few people showed up. We’ve made a big mistake with Bill de Blasio,” he said.

Giuliani was adamant that he would not be running again.