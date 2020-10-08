WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Flouted Virus Restrictions to Attend a 70-Person Wedding

Advertisements

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has spent a lot of time in the spotlight this last week since President Donald Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The White House also came under fire for obfuscating information related to an outbreak that infected multiple government officials.

Now Meadows is in the hot seat himself after an investigation conducted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that he flouted virus restrictions to attend a 70-person wedding in May.

“The wedding took place May 31 at the Biltmore Ballrooms in Midtown Atlanta. The 70 or so guests, including U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, donned tuxedos and ball gowns for the indoor affair, but no masks, as Meadows walked his daughter, Haley, down the aisle through a path of soft white flower petals…,” the outlet wrote. “Although the state of Georgia had loosened some restrictions by the end of May, Gov. Brian Kemp’s orders at the time expressly banned gatherings of more than 10 people.”

Meadows would not respond to reporters’ questions about the event despite evidence that he had attended.

The current outbreak within the White House has been traced back to a September 26 event announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Several top officials have tested positive for the virus, and President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after his oxygen levels dropped.

The President faced significant criticism over the weekend for leaving his hospital bed to greet supporters, exposing members of his staff. Many American voters are not sympathetic to Trump, arguing that he would not have tested positive for the coronavirus if he had worn a mask, social distanced and followed the recommendations from public health experts.