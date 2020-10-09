Barr Tells Trump His October Surprise Won’t Be Ready By Election Day

Advertisements

Trump counted on the Durham investigation to save his reelection campaign, but Barr said it wouldn’t be ready by election day.

Axios reported:

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios.

Advertisements

Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.

Trump has been pressuring Barr to indict Obama administration officials for “spying” on his campaign that other investigations have concluded never happened. Trump and other Republicans counted on an October surprise indictment of former Obama administration officials to save the 2020 election for them.

The Republican Party thought that they could change the subject of the election from the pandemic and the collapsed economy to the Russia investigation, but that is not going to happen. There are going to be no indictments. There is no October surprise coming from the Justice Department, as what might be Trump’s last chance to stay in the White House has gone up in flames.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook