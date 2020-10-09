Kayleigh McEnany Claims Pelosi Is Actually The One Who “Needs” The 25th Amendment

Advertisements

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this morning, saying she is actually the one who “needs” the 25th Amendment following a minor gaffe Pelosi made during a news show.

“Good Morning, Sunday Morning,” Pelosi says during an interview discussing lawmakers’ “responsibility” to assess President Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

The only one who needs the 25th Amendment is Nancy Pelosi herself. “Good Morning, Sunday Morning,” she bizarrely blurts out after suggesting impeaching President @realDonaldTrump for exercising his Art. II, Sec. II power! Stop projecting, Nancy! ⬇️pic.twitter.com/QXBVhKqwLd — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 9, 2020

McEnany’s comments come after Pelosi and Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced they would introduce legislation to establish a 25th Amendment commission with the express purpose of assessing Trump’s mental and physical capacity in the wake of his behavior after testing positive for COVID-19. A news release states the 25th Amendment enables “Congress to help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government.”

Raskin sponsored a similar bill in 2017. Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo last night, he said that the legislation “is not about one president. It doesn’t mention President Trump. It’s about having the body in place that’s contemplated by the 25th Amendment.” He pointed out that the dangers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic support his belief that “this is something we should do for the continuity and stability of office.”

McEnany is one of several White House officials to test positive for the coronavirus in light of the president’s diagnosis.