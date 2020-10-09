Lindsey Graham Throws A Tantrum And Refuses To Be Tested For COVID

Advertisements

The debate moderators and his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison have all agreed to be COVID tested before the debate, but Lindsey Graham refused.

Harrison tweeted:

I'm excited for tomorrow's debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic. The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I've scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) October 8, 2020

Graham replied with a Twitter tantrum:

Mr. Harrison is demanding special treatment. Other than Mr. Harrison, is any other South Carolinian demanding every person they come in contact with be tested before they meet? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

South Carolinians do not appreciate Harrison putting himself above others. If Mr. Harrison is not able to interact with South Carolinians on the same terms they live their lives, he should not be their senator. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 9, 2020

Why is Lindsey Graham refusing to be tested for the coronavirus?

The answer is that confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, are supposed to start next week. If Graham tests positive, those hearings aren’t happening.

Lindsey Graham is choosing to jeopardize the lives of everyone at the debate in order to hold Supreme Court nominee confirmation hearings.

Graham is placing Donald Trump’s desire for another Supreme Court justice ahead of the health and safety of the people of South Carolina.

South Carolina deserves a senator who will take the pandemic seriously, and place the people of South Carolina ahead of his own political agenda.

