Lindsey Graham Throws A Tantrum And Refuses To Be Tested For COVID

The debate moderators and his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison have all agreed to be COVID tested before the debate, but Lindsey Graham refused.

Harrison tweeted:

Graham replied with a Twitter tantrum:

Why is Lindsey Graham refusing to be tested for the coronavirus?

The answer is that confirmation hearings for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, are supposed to start next week. If Graham tests positive, those hearings aren’t happening.

Lindsey Graham is choosing to jeopardize the lives of everyone at the debate in order to hold Supreme Court nominee confirmation hearings.

Graham is placing Donald Trump’s desire for another Supreme Court justice ahead of the health and safety of the people of South Carolina.

South Carolina deserves a senator who will take the pandemic seriously, and place the people of South Carolina ahead of his own political agenda.

