‘The Walls Are Coming Down’: Steve Schmidt Says Trump’s Political Death Is Imminent

Former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said it’s clearer now than ever that Donald Trump’s political death is coming, and Republicans in Congress know it.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Schmidt said Trump is imploding in real time – from his disastrous debate performance to his COVID diagnosis and hospitalization to his disturbing return to the White House this week.

“The hour of repudiation is at hand. This is all going down,” Schmidt said. “The walls are coming down. The Senate Republicans know it.”

He added, “Everybody is just waiting for the moment of political death, which is at hand because they latched themselves to somebody who had no business being president.”

Video:

“The hour of repudiation is at hand. This is all going down,” @SteveSchmidtSES says of Trump’s campaign. pic.twitter.com/3slPYisGBO — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 8, 2020

Schmidt said:

If you look at this period of time from the beginning of the debate through today, his behavior just has been completely unhinged. The debate was a national humiliation. He lacks self control to a degree that he literally can’t make it through a presidential debate. The issues around his taxes, the issues around his hospitalization, the return to the White House. It’s just very erratic, very unhinged behavior. We see all of the pathologies of this president playing out. And so by any standard, if this was the captain of an aircraft carrier, if this was the captain of a commercial airliner or a tanker or someone who was driving a school bus, they would be relieved of their duties, and that is exactly what this is. But now at the end of the day, I do think it is important not to lose focus. This is in the hands of the American people. The American people are voting. We’re seeing polls around the country showing Donald Trump down 10 points, 12 points, 14 points. So the hour of repudiation is at hand. This is all going down. The walls are coming down. The Senate Republicans know it. Everybody is just waiting for the moment of political death, which is at hand because they latched themselves to somebody who had no business being president. He’s profoundly unfit and lacks the mental, lacks the intellectual, lacks the moral standing to be the leader of any nation, let alone the greatest nation in the world.

Trump is imploding before the country’s eyes

Following Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, where Kamala Harris bested Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s behavior has become even more unhinged.

During an hourlong interview on Fox Business Network, Trump announced that he would be pulling out of the debate, urged AG William Barr to indict Joe Biden, and called Harris a “monster” and “communist.”

It’s clear that Donald Trump is imploding before the country’s eyes. On Nov. 3, the American people will have the opportunity to end his political career for good.

