Cindy McCain Hopes To Send Trump Packing With Powerful New Ad Urging Voters To Choose Biden

Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), is going all in on defeating Donald Trump this November.

In a new ad released by the Biden campaign, McCain highlighted the strong relationship Biden had with her husband, and urged the American people to vote for a leader who understands what it means to serve the country instead of his own ego.

“Now more than ever we need a president who will put service before self, a president who will lead with courage and compassion, not ego,” she said in the ad. “Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did.”

Video:

Cindy McCain said:

My husband knew Joe Biden a long time. They traveled thousands of miles together, visiting troops overseas. And they developed the kind of friendship you don’t see too often. In the Senate, they disagreed on almost everything. They’d fight like hell on the floor, and then they’d go eat lunch together. Because they always put their friendship and their country first. Now more than ever we need a president who will put service before self, a president who will lead with courage and compassion, not ego. A president who will respect the sacrifices made by our service members and their families. A president who will honor our fallen heroes, and a president who will bring out the best in us, not the worst. Joe Biden’s dedicated his life to this country and working across the aisle to get things done. Joe will always fight for the American people, just like John did.

Cindy McCain could move undecided voters toward Joe Biden

There aren’t many undecided voters left at this stage of the campaign, but Cindy McCain’s vocal support for Joe Biden could push some of these voters into the Democratic column in states that matter.

As Iraq War veteran and president of Righteous Media, Paul Rieckhoff, said on Saturday, McCain could have an important impact on the campaign as it heads down the final stretch.

“It’s not just moving people in the military and veterans, it’s moving people who care about the military and veterans,” he said. “Especially in places like Pennsylvania, Florida, and Arizona, you might be able to move people with a powerful ad from Cindy McCain.”

“I think it’s really significant,” he added.

Cindy McCain just dropped a new ad for Joe Biden, and @PaulRieckhoff says it could move undecided voters in key swing states. #amjoy pic.twitter.com/EIRm5pDBHE — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 10, 2020

