Eric Trump Has An Epic Meltdown When Asked About His Dad Taking Bribes

Eric Trump fell apart on Sunday when asked about a new report that Trump uses hotels and businesses to run a pay for play scam.

When asked about The New York Times story, Trump said, “My response is that we’ve lost a fortune. My dad’s lost a fortune running for president. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care. He wanted to do what’s right. The last thing I can tell you that Donald Trump needs in the world is this job. He wakes up in the morning, and he has to fight you, and he has to fight the entire media. He has to fight the Democrats, and he gets punched in the head every single day. He wakes up, and he fights for this country, and he fights against the lunacy of the radical left.”

After Trump then ranted about Joe Biden, ABC’s Jon Karl asked him to address The Times story, and he answered, “We’re a huge hospitality company. We’ve got tens of millions of people staying at our properties every year. The New York Times is absolutely fake news. All they want to do is take down my father.”

Video:

NEW: “My father has lost a fortune,” Eric Trump tells @jonkarl when pressed on a NYT report that Pres. Trump turned “his own hotels and resorts into the Beltway’s new back rooms, where public and private business mix and special interests reign.” https://t.co/FPwDtGBwFl pic.twitter.com/LYdD9BmQwN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 11, 2020

The New York Times story laid out how hundreds of special interests and individuals are getting access to Trump and special favors by spending money at his properties. It is a classic pay to play scam that is resulting the building of a new swamp where people who want favors or access give money to Trump through his businesses.

Pay to play scams are a form of corruption and bribery.

Eric Trump never addressed the allegations. Instead, he tried to hide the family’s potential criminal behavior behind faux rage and victimhood.

The big difference between the 2016 campaign and 2020 is that Trump and his kids can’t change the subject to Trump’s opponent. Their potentially criminal behavior is being uncovered and all they can do in response is meltdown on national television.

