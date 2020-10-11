Dr. Fauci Says Trump Used His Image Without Permission In Ad

Advertisements

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that a Trump campaign ad twisted his words and used his image without his permission.

CNN reported on Fauci’s reaction to the Trump ad:



Dr. Anthony Fauci did not consent to being featured in a new advertisement from the Trump campaign touting President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert told CNN his words were taken out of context.

“In my nearly five decades of public service, I have never publicly endorsed any political candidate. The comments attributed to me without my permission in the GOP campaign ad were taken out of context from a broad statement I made months ago about the efforts of federal public health officials,” Fauci said in a statement provided exclusively to CNN when asked if he agreed to be featured in the ad.

Dr. Fauci is a non-partisan public servant who has worked with both Democratic and Republican administrations for decades. Fauci is not one of Trump’s political hacks who can be thrown into an ad to try to give the President a whiff of credibility.

Trump’s reelection campaign ads have a consistent tendency to edit videos or quotes to mislead voters. Trump can’t run on his record of pandemic, economic collapse, and general failure, so his campaign has resorted to using Fox News-style editing to paint a picture of a presidency that does not exist.

There are no boundaries with Trump will lie and mislead in every possible way in his effort to win. The fact that he is twisted the words of Dr. Fauci, as he ignores his advice on the pandemic, speaks volumes about the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

