Kamala Harris Refuses To Personally Attend Lindsey Graham’s COVID Infected SCOTUS Hearing

Advertisements

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will not in person attend the SCOTUS confirmation hearing as COVID runs through the Senate GOP.

NBC News’s Sahil Kapur reported:

NEWS: @KamalaHarris will particulate in the Barrett hearings remotely from her Senate office, spokesman says, citing “Judiciary Committee Republicans’ refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media” from Covid. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 11, 2020

Advertisements

As Lindsey Graham refuses to take a coronavirus test, and Republican members of his committee have tested positive for the virus, Sen. Harris is putting the health and safety of others first by not attending the hearing in person.

Harris’s decision highlights how reckless and irresponsible it is for Graham and McConnell to be holding the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett at this time. The vast majority of the American people don’t want Trump’s nominee confirmed before the election. Public opinion has continued to shift away from Trump and Senate Republicans on the issue. Still, they have decided to ignore the majority of voters’ will and abuse their power before what could be a historic election defeat in less than a month.

Harris is doing what is right, while Republicans are trying to jam a nominee on to the Supreme Court before they potentially lose everything.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook