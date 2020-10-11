Trump’s Support Is Collapsing With Whites And Men

Advertisements

A new poll shows Joe Biden performing better than any Democratic presidential candidate in decades with men and white voters.

ABC News reported on the new ABC News/Washington Post Poll:

The race is tied among men, 48%-48% in this poll, produced for ABC by Langer Research Associates, while Biden is up 59%-36% among women, the widest margin among women for any presidential candidate in exit polls dating to 1976. (That includes 62%-34% among suburban women and 54%-41% among suburban white women.) Biden’s vast 69%-25% lead among moderates, if it holds, would be a record by far. And his result among independents, while not a statistically significant lead, is the widest for a Democrat in exit polls since 1988.

Advertisements

….

It stands out, as well, that the race has evened up among men, a group in which Trump has led in every previous ABC/Post poll save one this cycle; and is even among whites, 49%-47%, Trump-Biden. In exit polls since 1976, only one Democrat, Bill Clinton, has done that well among whites.

A post-2016 election analysis in The New York Times found that Trump had hidden strength with moderates, and in a close election, those moderates voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Joe Biden is building a historic lead with moderates, which is why the President and his campaign are desperate to paint the Democratic nominee as a tool of the radical left.

Trump won men by 12 points in 2016, but he is tied with Joe Biden. Trump won white voters by 21 in 2016, but he only leads Joe Biden by 2 points in 2020.

Trump’s support with men has dropped by 12 points, and his support among white voters has declined by 19 points.

The numbers suggest that the voters that Trump picked up outside of his base are currently not available to him.

Trump has used his entire presidency to play to what he thought were the fears and anxieties of white and male voters, but Joe Biden is turning out to be the ideal candidate to run against Trump, as Biden’s ability to pull support from groups that swung to Trump in 2016 has him performing better than any Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook