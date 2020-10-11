Twitter Flags Trump Tweet For Claiming That He is Immune From COVID

Advertisements

Twitter flagged Donald Trump’s tweet after the President made the false claim that he is now immune from getting the coronavirus.

The warning that Twitter put on the tweet:

This is Trump’s tweet:

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Twitter has so far been the only social media platform to consistently flag, remove, and warn about Trump’s pandemic lies. There is no evidence yet that people who had the coronavirus are immune to getting it again.

Trump is so desperate to sell himself as health that he is jeopardizing the public health by spreading false information during a pandemic, but this is nothing new for Donald Trump who started spreading false information with the launch of his first presidential campaign.

Social media companies have a responsibility to democracy and to the public health to flag Trump’s misinformation and potentially dangerous statements.

