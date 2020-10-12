Dr. Fauci Says Now Is the Worst Time for Trump To Be Holding Rallies

Advertisements

This has been a wild couple of weeks when it comes to the Coronavirus. While his advisors wanted to change the subject to anything but COVID-19, Donald Trump put it front and center by contracting the virus.

And the president has continued to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. Despite cases being on the rise in multiple US states, Donald Trump is now ready to resume holding rallies. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that this is the worst time for him to be doing so.

The top immunologist made the comments while appearing on CNN. He was asked by host Jake Tapper if the Trump campaign was asking for trouble by holding rallies.

“We know that is asking for trouble when you do that,” he responded. “We’ve seen that when you have situations of congregate settings where there are a lot of people without masks, the data speak for themselves. And now is even more so a worse time to do that.”

Dr. Fauci continued:

“It’s going in the wrong direction right now, so if there’s anything we should be doing, we should be doubling down in implementing the public health measures that we’ve been talking about for so long, which are keeping a distance, no crowds wearing masks, washing hands doing things outside as opposed to inside, in order to get those numbers down.”

The president will be holding his first rally since contracting COVID-19 tonight in Sanford, Florida.