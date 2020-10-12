Kamala Harris Blasts Republicans For Getting SCOTUS To Do Their Obamacare Killing Dirty Work

Advertisements

Kamala Harris laid it out for the American people. Republicans are using the Supreme Court to do their Obamacare killing dirty work.

Harris said at the Barrett confirmation hearing:



Republicans finally realized that the Affordable Care Act is too popular to repeal in congress so now they’re trying to bypass the will of the voters and have the Supreme Court do their dirty work. That’s why President Trump promised to only nominate judges who will get rid of the Affordable Care Act. This administration, with the support of Senate Republicans, will be in front of the supreme court on November 10th to argue that the entire Affordable Care Act should be struck down.

That’s in 29 days that that will happen. And that’s a big reason why Senate Republicans are rushing this process. They are trying to get a justice onto the court in time to ensure they can strip away the protections of the Affordable Care Act. And if they succeed, it will result in millions of people losing access to health care at the worst possible time. In the middle of a pandemic. 23 million Americans could lose their health insurance altogether.

Advertisements

Video:

Kamala Harris calls out Republicans for using the Supreme Court to do their dirty work to kill the ACA. pic.twitter.com/KSuIcrbq9F — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 12, 2020

Senator, and possibly future vice president, Harris was correct.

Republicans are in a rush to get Barrett confirmed so that she can hear arguments on the lawsuit to kill Obamacare. There is no other reason for this dangerous hearing to be happening right now. Republicans couldn’t repeal the law themselves, so they are rigging the Supreme Court to do their dirty work for them in the middle of a pandemic.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook