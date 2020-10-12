Mark Meadows Storms Off When Reporters Demand He Wear A Mask To Speak To Them

Advertisements

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to mask up to talk to reporters, even though he was in the hospital with COVID Trump.

Video of Meadows outside the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing:

Here’s Mark Meadows refusing to talk to reporters with his mask on: pic.twitter.com/LlACGLd1ou — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2020

Advertisements

Meadows pulled the microphone back and then said that he could take his mask off. Meadows took his mask off, reporters shouted no, and he said, “Well, I’m more than ten feet away.”

Meadows put his mask on, stomped off, and said, “I’m not going to talk to the press. I’ll be more than glad to answer your questions.”

The White House Chief of Staff walked off because reporters did not want him to expose them to the coronavirus. Not only is Meadows working in the widely infected White House, but he was also in the hospital with Donald Trump, who the White House still has not confirmed a negative virus test for.

Republicans appear to be intentionally trying to spread the virus and openly defying public health guidelines. The reporters stood up for themselves and the health of all of the people around them.

Democrats have called holding Barrett’s confirmation an irresponsible botch, and Mark Meadows proved their point by trying to spread the virus at the hearing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook