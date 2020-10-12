Deranged Trump Threatens To Kiss His Entire Audience Because He Thinks He’s COVID Immune

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump thinks that he is now immune from the coronavirus, and told his Florida rally crowd that he would kiss all of them.

Trump said, “One thing with me, the nice part. I went through it. They now say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women. Everyone. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”

Video:

"They say I'm immune. I feel so powerful. I'll watch into that audience, I'll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women." — Trump pic.twitter.com/JvhmagVrVA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 12, 2020

Trump’s claim that he is now immune to the coronavirus was a lie. Scientists are warning that there are cases of reinfection, and the second infection is often worse than the first. There is no evidence that a person develops immunity to the coronavirus after having it. It is possible, but Trump’s claim was not proven.

Donald Trump likely isn’t immune from the coronavirus, and the one sure way that he could make everyone at that rally sick, along with reinfecting himself, would be to have close contact with an audience that is not socially distanced or wearing masks.

