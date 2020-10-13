Democrats Shatter The Republican Facade As Barrett Refuses To Answer On Roe v. Wade

Advertisements

Sen. Dianne Feinstein asked Amy Coney Barrett if she thought Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, and Trump’s SCOTUS nominee refused to answer.

Feinstein asked, “On something that is really a major cause with a major effect on over half of the population of this country who are women, after all, it’s distressing not to get a straight answer. So let me try again. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?”

Barrett dodged, “Senator, I completely understand why you are asking the question, but, again, I can’t pre-commit or say yes I’m going in with some agenda because I’m not. I don’t have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey. I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”

Feinstein pressed, “Well, what I’m — as a person I don’t know if you will answer this one, either. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?”

Barrett wouldn’t answer, “Well, I think my answer is the same because, you know, that’s a case that is litigated, it could — you know, its contours could come up again, in fact, do come up. They came up last term before the court.”

Video:

Amy Coney Barrett refuses to answer when asked if she thinks Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. pic.twitter.com/k8WbaVR5Vb — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2020

It speaks volumes that Barrett wouldn’t even given the standard boilerplate answer that Roe v. Wade is settled law.

Trump and his party have been trying to run the ruse that Barrett is going to be a neutral umpire who will judge the cases before her on a constitutional standard. The reality is that Barrett has already made up her mind on cases that range from Obamacare to Roe v. Wade, and voting rights.

Sen. Feinstein blew the lid off the sham. Republicans are in rush to get Barrett confirmed because they are on the verge of getting wiped out at the ballot box in a few weeks, so they want to install their unpopular ideology on the highest court in the land before they are asked to leave power.

