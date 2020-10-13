Donald Trump Jr. Falsely Claims Biden’s Campaign is “The Most Anti-2nd Amendment in History”

“Make no mistake about it: The radical left is coming for your guns!!!” he wrote.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to take away your right to defend yourself and your family. They are the most anti-2nd Amendment Presidential ticket in history. Make no mistake about it: The radical left is coming for your guns!!! pic.twitter.com/Nef1aJZBxi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 13, 2020

Trump Jr.’s comments are misleading. The Biden campaign has committed to ending an epidemic of gun violence. But it has never suggested that it would revoke the Second Amendment outright.

“It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited. As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies,” the campaign says on its official website, noting that the Biden campaign will “hold gun manufacturers accountable,” “ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” and “reduce stockpiling of weapons,” among other things.

“It’s within our grasp to end our gun violence epidemic and respect the Second Amendment, which is limited,” the site reads. “As president, Biden will pursue constitutional, common-sense gun safety policies.”

As recently as last month, President Donald Trump claimed the Constitution’s Second Amendment is “DEAD” if Biden wins November’s general election.