Trump Blows A Gasket And Attacks Dr. Fauci In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Trump is attacking and trying to discredit the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in the middle of a pandemic.

Trump tweeted:

Actually, Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. “No problem, no masks”. WHO no longer likes Lockdowns – just came out against. Trump was right. We saved 2,000,000 USA lives!!! https://t.co/YyLyCsbZ7a — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

Donald Trump is in the midst of a presidential campaign that he appears to be losing badly. The coronavirus pandemic is surging once again, and his party could be on the cusp of a landslide defeat, so what is the president doing? He is fighting with the one person in America who he should be listening to with rapt attention.

Trump is acknowledging on some level that he can’t beat Joe Biden. He has no policy or ideas about getting the pandemic under control, so he is trying to discredit the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

The Fauci is always wrong attack is funny coming from a guy whose views on the pandemic are so dangerous and inaccurate that he gave himself, the White House, and leadership in his party the coronavirus.

Donald Trump isn’t interested in fighting the pandemic. He only wants to attack those who see the problem as real in a bid to con America into thinking that everything is fine.

