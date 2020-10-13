Trump Claims Republicans “Will Be Providing Far Better Healthcare” Than Democrats

947 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning to claim that Republicans “will be providing far better Healthcare” than Democrats.

Trump added that Republicans “will always protect people with Pre-existing conditions.”

Republicans will be providing far better Healthcare than the Democrats, at a far lower cost…And will always protect people with Pre-existing conditions!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2020

The president’s comments come as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in Republican strongholds.

“The trajectory of new COVID-19 case rates (defined as the number of new monthly cases per 100,000 population) continues to grow in America’s “red” states. This pattern was first observed over the June-to-August period, and has now continued through September,” according to a recent report from the Brookings Institution.

Additionally, the president and Republicans are accused of rushing the nomination hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett has criticized the Affordable Care Act as “lying beyond Congress’s commerce power.”

“The president has promised to appoint justices who will vote to dismantle that law. As a candidate he criticized the Supreme Court for upholding the law and said, ‘if I win the presidency, my judicial appointments will do the right thing, unlike Bush’s appointee John Roberts on ObamaCare,’” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.