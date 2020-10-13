Trump Congratulates Supporters Of His Who Have Contracted COVID-19

Advertisements

During a bizarre moment of a typically unhinged MAGA superspreader rally, Donald Trump polled his crowd of supporters to see who among them has been infected with COVID-19.

When a frightening number of folks in the crowd cheered to signal they’ve had the virus, Trump congratulated them and said they were now immune.

“Who’s had it?” Trump said, waiting for a reaction from his Pennsylvania crowd. “Yeah, a lot of people. A lot of people. You’re the people I wanna say hello to, because you’re right now immune.”

Advertisements

Video:

“You’re immune right now” — Trump asks how many people in the audience have had coronavirus, then falsely congratulates them on being immune (there are documented cases of people being reinfected) pic.twitter.com/7l4BnalBVP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2020

Trump said:

To everyone fighting to recover from the virus, I feel your pain because I’ve felt your pain. And we will beat this virus together and for those – who has had it? Who has had it here? Who’s had it? Yeah, a lot of people. A lot of people. You’re the people I wanna say hello to, because you’re right now immune. You’re right now immune. Well, they say that. They had to admit it because I had it. So in the old days, they said well if you have it, you’re immune for life, right? Once I got it, they give you four months. If it’s anybody else but me, you’re immune for life.

The president is telling another dangerous lie

Once again, the president is telling a lie about this virus that could cost more Americans their lives.

As MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pointed out on Tuesday night, multiple people have become reinfected with COVID-19 after getting it once. In some cases, their second infection is worse or even deadly.

Rachel Maddow crushes Trump’s dangerous lie that he’s now immune to COVID-19. #maddow pic.twitter.com/01cqAOxFLO — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) October 14, 2020

Donald Trump’s behavior following his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization has shown that he hasn’t learned a thing about this virus, even after infecting himself with it.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter