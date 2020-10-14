Biden Pulls Ahead In North Carolina As Suburban Men And Military Households Ditch Trump

Advertisements

If the alarm bells weren’t already ringing for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, they were on Tuesday after a new poll shows him losing ground to Joe Biden in a battleground state he can’t afford to lose.

According to a new SurveyUSA poll of North Carolina, Biden has a solid five-point lead over Trump in the state, 50 percent to 45 percent. The same survey last month showed the two candidates tied at 47 percent.

The results are almost identical to a Monmouth University poll released Tuesday that shows Biden leading in North Carolina by a 50 to 46 margin in a high-turnout election.

Advertisements

North Carolina is a battleground state that Trump must win in order to secure a second term, while Biden has a number of other paths to 270 electoral votes if he doesn’t carry the state.

Biden is picking off voters in Trump’s base

What’s particularly troubling for Trump is that Biden’s lead is at least partially driven by voters that should be firmly in the president’s column.

As WRAL News noted on Tuesday, “Trump has lost ground in numerous key demographics that help form his base, from male voters to self-described working class voters to gun owners to military household members.”

Among suburban men, for example, the poll shows a drastic swing toward Biden. Last month, Trump led among this group by 26 points, and now Biden is ahead by five.

The same shift is seen among military households, which now favor Biden by a point after Trump had a 15-point lead among them last month.

Three weeks can be a lifetime in politics, and anything can happen before the votes are tallied on Nov. 3. But millions of Americans are already voting, which makes it that much more difficult for the president to stage a comeback and save his campaign.

It’s certainly possible, but Donald Trump is running out of time.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter