Facebook And Twitter Block Trump Attempt To Spread Russian Attack On Biden

The New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s Newscorp, tried to circulate Russian propaganda and was blocked by Facebook and Twitter.

PoliticusUSA will not link to The Post story, but here is the notification from Twitter:

if you click on the story in an older tweet, you will see this message: pic.twitter.com/ZrMvSV7UDi — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 14, 2020

The Post claims to have hacked Hunter Biden emails, which is a violation of Twitter policy:

Statement from Twitter: "In line with our Hacked Materials Policy, as well as our approach to blocking URLs, we are taking action to block any links to or images of the material in question on Twitter.”https://t.co/Y1wsv2Kfgr — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 14, 2020

Facebook also shut the story down:

While I will intentionally not link to the New York Post, I want be clear that this story is eligible to be fact checked by Facebook's third-party fact checking partners. In the meantime, we are reducing its distribution on our platform. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) October 14, 2020

The Hunter Biden tale came from Rudy Giuliani who is being fed information by pro-Putin individuals in Ukraine.

The Russians and Trump are very predictable. It is almost four years to the week, that the hacked Clinton campaign emails were dumped. Trump, Putin, and conservative are running the same playbook. Instead of Hillary Clinton, the target in 2020 is Hunter Biden.

The difference is that social media companies aren’t going to be willing tools for Trump and Russia. Their disinformation is being shut down, as the hostile foreign actor and the president installed are not being given the social media platform to spread propaganda, lies, and misinformation.

