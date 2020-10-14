Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy Says Covid Mitigation is Preparing Children for “Submission and Compliance”

Advertisements

Speaking on “Fox and Friends,” fellow Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy said that while compliance with Covid-19 measures is “good,” it’s preparing children for “submission and compliance.”

“We know that China has used Covid to reinforce control over their population because communism requires submission and compliance,” Campos-Duffy told host Ainsley Earhardt, adding that she doesn’t believe science supports the use of masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (In fact, they do.)

“I’m worried that as children, again, this is a very formative age, I feel that some of the things we’re doing to them is cruel, is reinforcing submission to government and is creating a lot more fear than is necessary for children who we know are not superspreaders and have more of a chance of dying of the flu than they are of Covid. And so I’m just very worried about this,” she continued. “I want us, Ainsley, to come out of this pandemic looking like Americans, not Chinese, and we need to keep that in mind that these rules that we have, this environment that we’re creating is affecting childhoods and it’s affecting the formation of our children. We ought to be thinking about that very deeply as we make rules for children, for school. It just really worries me.”

Advertisements

You can watch the interview below.

Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy worries that although compliance with covid mitigation is "good," it's also preparing children for communist-style "submission and compliance": "I want us, Ainsley, to come out of this pandemic looking like Americans. Not Chinese." pic.twitter.com/8ZxJW3nCWE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 14, 2020

Children “play a larger role in the community spread of COVID-19 than previously thought,” according to a study published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

“I was surprised by the high levels of virus we found in children of all ages, especially in the first two days of infection,” Lael Yonker, director of the MGH Cystic Fibrosis Center and lead author of the study, said in August “I was not expecting the viral load to be so high. You think of a hospital, and of all of the precautions taken to treat severely ill adults, but the viral loads of these hospitalized patients are significantly lower than a ‘healthy child’ who is walking around with a high SARS-CoV-2 viral load.”